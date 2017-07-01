Trends & Industry IssuesColumnsDigital Shuffle

ADT Produces Father's Day Ad

July 1, 2017
Meg Psiharis
Just in time for Father’s Day last month, ADT released a touching advert paying homage to dads around the world for all they do, whether they’re changing smoke detector batteries, teaching their kids to ride a bike or checking for monsters under the bed. Focusing on some of their new smart home solutions, ADT shared the message that since dads watch over and take care of us every day, they too can have peace of mind and feel safe in their own home.

View the video at bit.ly/2qy5zYM.

