Free VMS Viewer For Small & Medium Businesses
With the Bosch Video Management System (BVMS) 7.5, Bosch expanded its range of VMS software with the introduction of the BVMS 7.5 Viewer — a new variant aimed at small and medium-sized applications. This entry-level and free-of-charge version of Bosch’s existing VMS enables small business owners to view multiple live video streams of their surveillance cameras in high resolution from their computer screen. It also allows replaying recorded videos, and carrying out forensic searches of video recordings. The BVMS 7.5 Viewer is easy to install and use and can be downloaded free from the Bosch website. The free version supports up to 16 video cameras and five recording devices, in up to 16 different locations. The software’s motion and forensic search function allows a huge recording database to be scanned for a specific event within seconds. The BVMS 7.5 Viewer will deliver the section of the video recording showing that particular event to the user’s desktop or notebook screen within seconds.
Bosch Video Management System | www.us.boschsecurity.com
