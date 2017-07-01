300+ Button Combinations In One Kit
The STI 2-in. Universal Button is a time and money saver. Eliminating having to stock dozens of push buttons, the UB-2 offers more than 300 combinations in one convenient package. This single-gang momentary button includes two sets of Form C contacts, multiple message plates and button inserts. Constructed of cast aluminum, the faceplate takes tough knocks in stride. Slightly oversized, it covers old plate installation marks for a clean retrofit installation. Quality throughout, the button is ADA and UL/cUL listed. Also available: 2-in. universal button with latching timer or 2-in. universal pneumatic button.
STI | www.sti-usa.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.