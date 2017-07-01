Access Control & IdentificationIndustry Innovations

300+ Button Combinations In One Kit

STI 2-in. Universal Button
July 1, 2017
KEYWORDS push buttons / universal button
Reprints
No Comments

The STI 2-in. Universal Button is a time and money saver. Eliminating having to stock dozens of push buttons, the UB-2 offers more than 300 combinations in one convenient package. This single-gang momentary button includes two sets of Form C contacts, multiple message plates and button inserts. Constructed of cast aluminum, the faceplate takes tough knocks in stride. Slightly oversized, it covers old plate installation marks for a clean retrofit installation. Quality throughout, the button is ADA and UL/cUL listed. Also available: 2-in. universal button with latching timer or 2-in. universal pneumatic button.

STI | www.sti-usa.com

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.