Virtual Keypad Now Available On The Amazon Echo
The DMP Virtual Keypad App is available as an Amazon Echo skill. The Virtual Keypad skill for the Amazon Echo offers a new way for you to arm your system and conveniently control Z-Wave devices. The Amazon Echo skill is a convenient way for current Virtual Keypad App users to control several system features by simply using their voice. This new Apple TV App builds on the already powerful capabilities of the Current Virtual Keypad App for Apple and Android devices. Access all App features through an elegant, intuitive interface.
DMP | www.dmp.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.