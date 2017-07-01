HD Video Solution Offers High Value, High Quality Video
Tyco Security Products introduced its HD Video Solution, a new value-based solution that the company said provides superior video quality while leveraging analog infrastructure. The cost-effective Holis HD Tribrid Video Recorders support SD analog cameras, Illustra Essentials IP cameras, and a brand-new line of HD cameras. Available in 4-, 8-, and 16-channel models, the recorders feature intuitive search, record, zoom and export functions, as well as all-channel synchronous real-time playback for simplified post-event forensics. With support for H.264 dual-stream video compression, the Holis HD Tribrid video recorders feature up to 12 TB of storage and 1080P real time-recording across all channels. Combined with the new American Dynamics HD camera portfolio, the HD video solution provides an excellent alternative to IP cameras and allows users to upgrade their system over time while protecting their CCTV investment.
Tyco Security Products | www.tycosecurityproducts.com
