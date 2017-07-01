Line Concentrator Allows 6 Emergency Phones To Share A Single Analog Line
The LC-6 Line Concentrator allows six emergency phones to share a single analog phone line. When used in combination with Viking’s 1600A Series emergency phones, the line concentrator becomes a central part of the emergency notification system or area-of-refuge application. The LC-6 eliminates operating expenses for additional analog phone lines traditionally purchased to comply with emergency regulations. Six emergency phones can connect to the LC-6 for use with a single analog C.O. line or analog station port. The emergency phones can be routed to an internal command center phone, a machine room phone, or the telephone line can be used to communicate outside the building. In accordance to ASME A17.1, the LC-6 has the ability to check the incoming telephone line for operability on a daily basis.
Viking Electronics | www.vikingelectronics.com
