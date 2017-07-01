Panoramic Camera Models Feature Multiple Dewarping Display Modes
Vicon Industries introduced a new line of 6MP and 12MP panoramic cameras with fisheye lens. The camera’s extremely wide angle and highly detailed image allow it to provide coverage of an area that would typically require as many as four traditional HD security cameras, while eliminating blind spots. Server-side image dewarping, as well as edge-based dewarping at lower resolutions, enable the camera’s video to be displayed in a variety of formats. Featuring wide dynamic range (WDR), true day/night functionality and smart IR illuminator LEDs, the cameras deliver crisp images in any lighting conditions. Indoor and outdoor models make them suitable for installation anywhere. All models have an IK10 vandal rating and the outdoor version features weatherproof IP66 rated housing that can withstand temperatures as low as -22 deg. F/-30 deg. C. The cameras are ONVIF Profile S and G compliant. Features include smart text overlay and privacy masking, tampering alarm, network failure notification and motion detection.
Vicon | www.vicon-security.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.