Consoles Bring Easy Access To Rack-Mounted Electronics
Winsted Corporation announced the new Spectrum-2 consoles. Offering flexible equipment mounting options, ergonomic viewing angles and easy expansion, the Spectrum-2 consoles bring easy access to rack-mounted electronics for sophisticated multi-operator control rooms or single-bay workstations. Each rack-mount turret on the Spectrum-2 consoles conforms to 19 in. wide EIA standards. Spectrum-2 console configuration and technology options: multiple work surface options, base units, turret units, front tapped rack rails, high pressure laminate finish, cable routing, Versa-Trak mounting system, optional adjustable monitor mounts, adjustable leg levelers, multiple corner options, and hinged and removable access panels.
Winsted Corp. | www.winsted.com
