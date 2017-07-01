ADA Compliant Analog Emergency Phone
Viking Electronics announced double-gang mount ADA emergency phone, model E-1600-32A. It is vandal-resistant and designed to fit into a standard double-gang box. The E-1600-32A ADA emergency call box is equipped with a “call-connected” LED, grade 2 Braille, and is capable of transmitting a unique location ID or voice announcement when activated. Pair with Viking models LV-1K and LC-6 to comply with ASME A17.1 elevator code and share one phone line with up to six E-1600-32A phones. The small 5-in. by 5-in. footprint combined with the convenience of double-gang box mounting, makes the E-1600-32A a great choice, its manufacturer described. It is phone line powered and requires only a single twisted pair for operation. The marine-grade 14-gauge stainless-steel faceplate with brushed finish is attractive, durable, and vandal resistant.
Viking Electronics | www.vikingelectronics.com
