Intelligent Networking Prevents Power Issues With Predictive Analytics
Now LifeSafety Power Inc. provides predictive analytics for enterprise power solutions in the NetLink Network Communications Module and PowerCom Power System Manager. With the most comprehensive enhancements to NetLink in V8, LifeSafety Power offers smart monitoring, reporting and management for connected power solutions. New patented battery management features gives integrators and users predictive tools to automatically manage power solutions and receive alerts in advance of a potential battery issue so they can take preventive actions before an outage occurs, optimizing system uptime and reliability. Users enter the system’s required battery backup time and this number is compared to the battery’s actual standby time with regular, automated load tests. An email is generated to the user when the tested result is shorter than the required backup time so service can be provided proactively, preventing system problems.
LifeSafety Power | www.lifesafetypower.com
