Koorsen Chooses Hikvision for Circle of Excellence Award

Hikvision USA Inc., a North American provider of video surveillance products and solutions, received the Koorsen Fire & Security Circle of Excellence Award. Koorsen Fire & Security, an Indianapolis-based integrator ranked No. 40 on the SDM 100, annually grants this award to a partner that exhibits exemplary performance in supporting its business.

“Koorsen evaluates partners on sales and product support, product quality and/or a notable event where the recipient helped Koorsen better serve its customers,” said Bryan Smith, director of the security business at Koorsen. “In the 2016 calendar year, Hikvision was no less than extraordinary in their commitment to Koorsen Fire & Security and its customers. This is evident in continued sales support through touring our branches, making last-minute sales calls with customers and assisting with engineering of systems.”

Smith said Hikvision has always approached technical and product support with the utmost urgency and dedication to service, and Koorsen customers have commended the performance of Hikvision security systems.

“The Koorsen Circle of Excellence Award is an honor for our company and speaks to the solid effort on the part of our regional sales team,” said Jeffrey He, president of Hikvision USA Inc. and Hikvision Canada Inc. “As the leading manufacturer in our industry, we always strive to deliver excellence in customer service and support.”

