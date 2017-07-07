Convergint Acquires SigNet Technologies in 11th Acquisition in 18 Months

Convergint Technologies, a global provider of service-based systems integration and ranked No. 2 on SDM’s Top Systems Integrators Report, has acquired SigNet Technologies, the company’s 11th acquisition since January 2016.

Headquartered in Beltsville, Md., and with an additional office in Cary, N.C., SigNet Technologies is a full-service security systems integrator focused on the enterprise physical security needs of its clients. Led by Bill Keller and Bill Burgess, SigNet offers Convergint an excellent record of past performance spanning federal, state and commercial markets. SigNet’s team of more than 90 colleagues will bring Convergint their specialized knowledge and experience in executing demanding government programs, significantly adding to Convergint’s rapidly expanding government capabilities, Convergint reported in a press release.

“Convergint’s meteoric growth and success is no accident. In a relatively short period of time, it has become of one of the most successful and reputable companies in our industry,” said Bill Keller, president of SigNet Technologies. “Convergint is a perfect fit for SigNet because we share a similar culture and core values: We care deeply about all of our colleagues, and we are committed to being our customers’ best service provider. The result of joining forces will include expanding our reach, merging complementary expertise, and offering a broader suite of innovative solutions for our valued customers.”

Convergint Technologies has established a 16-year track record of consistent growth, both organically and through acquisition. Convergint’s goal of being its customers’ best service provider drives its dedication to growth in capabilities and reach. With 11 acquisitions in the last 18 months, Convergint treats each uniquely by evaluating the many ways it can add to its service-based culture, the company reported. SigNet Technologies shares in Convergint’s belief that service to customers, colleagues and community is paramount.

“Convergint’s business in the government sector has been steadily growing over the past five years, now exceeding $100 million across the United States and Canada,” said Dan Moceri, executive chairman and co-founder of Convergint Technologies. “The acquisition of SigNet further accelerates that growth and brings strong resources to Convergint. We look forward to all of the SigNet colleagues bringing their expertise to Convergint. Bill Keller will lead the combined SigNet and Convergint government teams, and Bill Burgess will continue to help grow and expand our presence in the federal and state markets. Both are excited to work closely with the Convergint government team.”

