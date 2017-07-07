TMA Awards Guardian Protection Services Monitoring Center Five Diamond Certification

The Monitoring Association (TMA) has announced that Guardian Protection Services’ Tempe, Ariz., 24-hour monitoring center has obtained the prestigious TMA Five Diamond Monitoring Center designation.

This is the second Five Diamond designation for Guardian, ranked No. 6 on the SDM 100. Its Warrendale, Pa., monitoring center also holds the designation. Five Diamond is granted annually to monitoring centers that satisfy all requirements of the “five points of excellence.” These are related to employee education, quality customer service, false dispatch reduction, industry standards excellence and commitments to random inspections. By attaining the designation, Guardian demonstrates proof of an exceptionally high degree of responsibility to the local community and to its monitored security customers through the investment of time, money and commitment to quality operator training, the company reported.

“The quality of monitoring center personnel can affect the outcome of an emergency,” said Jason Bradley, director of national monitoring operations, Guardian Protection Services. “To achieve TMA Five Diamond designation, 100 percent of our operators were required to satisfactorily complete the educational curriculum, demonstrate proficiency in false alarm reduction processes and emergency preparedness and prove an understanding of Emergency 911 communications, equipment and codes and standards. Earning this designation proves that Guardian’s monitoring centers adhere to the highest standards, an elite class, if you will.”

Fewer than 200 of the approximately 2,700 U.S. monitoring centers that communicate and interact with police, fire and emergency services agencies have achieved the Five Diamond designation. Mike Overby, vice president of customer care, Guardian, commented on the long-term significance of accreditation: “With Five Diamond and UL certification for both of our monitoring centers, Guardian Protection Services not only offers the highest level of monitoring support for its products but is well-positioned to provide cutting-edge monitoring for the technology-based products of the future.”

