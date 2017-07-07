DMP to Open Family Clinic for Employees, Family

Digital Monitoring Products (DMP) announced the DMP Family Clinic Grand Opening is scheduled for July 10, 2017. The company will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. on July 10 in the DMP lobby.

The DMP Family Clinic will be provided as a benefit to all DMP employees and their family and operated by Jim Blaine, MD and his staff. Blaine will provide a full service family practice for DMP employees, their spouses and children under the age of 18. Operating hours will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

“We are so excited to be able to offer this benefit to our ever-growing employee base here in Springfield,” said DMP executive director of marketing, Mark Hillenburg.

DMP will provide annual preventative History and Physicals as a benefit to all DMP employees and their family at no cost. Additionally the clinic can be used for acute illness care, chronic disease management, and minor office surgery for a $5 co-pay per visit.



Blaine received his MD from the University Of Oklahoma School Of Medicine; he then served in the Cox and St. John’s Emergency and Trauma Department for 14 years before moving to Primary Care at Smith-Glynn-Callaway Clinic for 11 years.

Blaine has also served as the president of the Greene County Medical society, the St. John’s Physicians and Clinics Board of Directors, and vice president of the Missouri State Medical Association.