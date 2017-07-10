Mountain Acquisition Company Acquires Western Security Systems
Mountain Acquisition Company LCC (MAC) an Aspen, Colo.-based holding company, has acquired Western Security Systems, a provider of residential, ranch and commercial security services in Steamboat Spring and the Yampa Valley for more than 30 years.
Western Security provides fire and burglar detection systems, access control solutions, automation, video and surveillance systems, wireless communications and monitoring solutions using state-of-the-art system design, technologies and products, the company described in a press release.
Chris Heath, MAC CEO said, “One of our objectives has been the continued consolidation of the alarm and protective services industry sector in the Colorado ski resort marketplace. The addition of Western Security to the MAC portfolio of companies now places us in a leadership position in Aspen, Snowmass, Breckenridge, Copper Mountain — and now Steamboat Springs. Western Security enjoys a diverse and broad-based group of clients which include resort residences, ranches, commercial and institutional facilities in Steamboat Springs and surrounding areas bringing enormous value and recurring monthly revenue to Mountain Acquisition’s portfolio.”
The new company will keep the name of Western Security and will be managed by industry veteran Tim Stanley who also owns a sizable equity stake in the new venture.
Managed by finance veterans and entrepreneurs Chris Heath and Fred Maurice, Mountain Acquisition Company has offices in Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Silverthorne and Denver in Colorado and another in Northern California. MAC is focused on the acquisition and strengthening of well-established alarm companies that are leaders in their markets while staying committed to exemplary customer service and technical support.
