Seacoast Capital Makes Initial Growth Capital Investment in OnSSI

Seacoast Capital, a lower middle market non-control equity and debt investor, announced today its initial $16 million growth capital investment in OnSSI (On-Net Surveillance Systems). OnSSI, founded in 2002 and based in Pearl River, N.Y., is an independent provider of IP-based video management software (VMS) and services used to manage video surveillance cameras and other security edge devices.

Seacoast’s first investment in the company will be used to leverage OnSSI’s proprietary technology and reputation to extend product lines into the middle market with an easy-to-install appliance and to expand the Business Video Intelligence (BVI) business of an affiliate. Seacoast’s will also provide OnSSI with access to additional working capital over the entire term of its investment, ensuring the company can take advantage of future business initiatives on a global scale while also providing for a conservatively structured and strong balance sheet.

“With our investment in OnSSI, Seacoast was able to partner with a company with an experienced management team, proprietary and differentiated product lines, strong secular growth opportunities, employees who believe in the ongoing high growth potential of the company, and owners that were not only looking for capital, but also a partner to help them grow,” said Tim Fay, a partner with Seacoast Capital.

“Seacoast truly delivered during our capital raising process,” said Gadi Pran and Mulli Diamant, co-founders of OnSSI. “They did exactly what they said they would during their evaluation process: kept us moving towards achieving the transaction close according to our timeline, and communicated with us all along the way. Given their past experience in the security industry, we look forward to our partnership with Seacoast, as we enter the next stage of growth for OnSSI.”

Imperial Capital acted as the financial advisor and placement agent for OnSSI.

