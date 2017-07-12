Nominations Open for 2018-2019 CEDIA Board of Directors

CEDIA has announced that nominations for the 2018-2019 Board of Directors are open. CEDIA's Board of Directors influences the direction of the industry, governs the association's activities, and represents the residential technology profession to the outside world.

"CEDIA members have the opportunity to drive the future direction of the association by participating in the nomination and election process. The CEDIA community is unique, and we rely on our members to identify the leaders who will provide thoughtful insight and vision to the organization," said Dave Humphries, CEDIA governance committee chair.

There are five open board positions for the 2018-2019 term. Positions will be filled in two ways:

Elected Directors: CEDIA members will vote to fill three elected positions. Home Technology Professional members who are employees of a member company may be nominated, vetted by the Governance Committee, and proposed as candidates for the global membership vote. The vacancies this election cycle may be filled by CEDIA members outside of the EMEA region. Elected board members will be announced immediately after the election and seated on January 1, 2018.

Appointed Directors: All other member types (manufacturers, service providers, etc.) and additional Home Technology Professionals are eligible for appointment to the Board of Directors. There are two open appointed positions for the 2018-2019 term - one to be filled from the EMEA region, and the other from the entire global membership. The CEDIA Governance Committee reviews candidates based on the skills needed and makes a recommendation to the Board, who vote to approve the appointment. This process runs in parallel with the election, with the appointments occurring at the January 2018 board meeting.

When CEDIA and CEDIA EMEA officially integrated into one global organization in January 2017, the makeup of the board was tailored with regional representation that reflected the geographical density of the membership. In keeping with the terms of the global integration, the 2018 board composition (including existing and new directors) will reflect one-third EMEA directors and the remaining directors representing members across the globe. Current board members continuing their service next year can be found here.

To nominate a candidate for the Board of Directors, individuals must fill out the nomination form found here. Nominations will be accepted until August 7, 2017. The Board election process is governed and outlined by CEDIA's bylaws . Voting will be open from September 5 to October 16, 2017: All member types, whether integrator, manufacturer, service provider or other, may vote and each company has one vote.

Visit www.CEDIA.net for more information.