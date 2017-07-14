PSA TEC 2018 Call for Presentations Now Open



PSA, a security and systems integrator cooperative, announced the call for presentations for the TEC 2018 annual conference will be open June 26 – August 4, 2017. Proposals can be submitted at www.psatec.com/cfp.

TEC, presented by PSA, is the premier education and networking event for all professional systems integrators in the security and audio-visual markets, PSA described in a press release. TEC features industry leading education and certification programs, networking and dedicated exhibit hours designed to advance the skills and expertise of industry professionals nationwide. This training venue is open to all industry professionals and is designed to meet the educational needs of all employees within an integrator’s organization. TEC 2018 will be held at the Sheraton Downtown Denver, March 12-16, 2018.

The education program will deliver sessions tailored to physical security and audio-visual integrators focused on emerging technologies, critical issues in the industry and tool development to augment attendees’ knowledge needed to continue to drive these industries forward. Sessions will be selected that serve a variety of disciplines including business management, sales and marketing, HR and recruiting, project management and operations, and installation and service.

Proposals are welcome for both certification programs and general education sessions for the security and audio-visual markets. All sessions must be unbiased and minimize commercial references and overt branding. Submissions are evaluated based on topic relevance, speaker expertise and originality of the content. Additional guidelines are available within the call for presentations submission tool.

Accepted and approved presenters will receive complimentary registration to TEC 2018 and will have the opportunity to solidify their reputation as an industry resource and subject matter expert while expanding their own professional network and gaining access to strategic partnerships. PSA does not pay honoraria or expenses for accepted proposals.

Submissions will be accepted until August 4, 2017. To submit a proposal or for more information about TEC 2018, visit www.psatec.com/cfp.

