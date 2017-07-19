Hikvision/EZVIZ Employees Raise Money for Children’s Cancer Center

Employees of Hikvision USA Inc., a North American provider of video surveillance products and solutions, and its consumer-focused subsidiary, EZVIZ Inc., sponsored a child in the 32nd annual Torch Run, an annual fundraiser for the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Center (JJCCC) in Long Beach, Calif.

The Hikvision/EZVIZ team raised money for the JJCCC, which enabled the company to sponsor a Torch Run participant. All funds will go directly to support JJCCC’s work to treat and support children diagnosed with cancer and their families.

Each Torch Run participant “holds a torch as they run, walk, are carried or are wheeled the 400 yards until passing the torch to the next waiting patient,” according to the JJCCC. Hikvision and EZVIZ employees received recognition for their sponsorship at the event, which took place June 11, 2017. JJCCC announced that this year’s event raised $216,000 for the center.

Miki Barr, EZVIZ senior digital marketing manager, spearheaded Hikvision/EVIZ fundraising efforts. Miki has a personal connection to JJCCC. Her husband, Michael Barr, is a 40-year cancer survivor who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma at the age of 6. At the time, there was no JJCCC. Michael’s pediatric oncologist, Jerry Finklestein, M.D., saw the need for a specialized program. After the loss of a courageous patient, Jonathan Jaques, Finklestein worked with the Jaques family to found the JJCCC at Miller Children’s Hospital in Long Beach, Calif.

“The participation of companies like Hikvision/EZVIZ in the Torch Run is so important to the success of JJCCC,” said Michael Barr. “As a childhood cancer survivor myself, I wanted to give back to the community and to the center that saved my life and help other children in need. This is why I dedicate my time by serving on the board at the JJCCC and volunteer to help raise money that directly provides patients with cancer and serious blood diseases and their families with the programs and services to meet their medical, emotional, scholastic and social needs from the time of diagnosis to treatment and beyond.”

JJCCC at Miller Children’s & Women's Hospital Long Beach cares for children and families facing a diagnosis of cancer and blood-related disorders like sickle cell disease. No child is ever turned away because of lack of insurance or inability to pay for care.

“Corporate social responsibility is a key part of Hikvision culture,” said Alex Asnovich, director of marketing for Hikvision. “JJCCC does amazing work on behalf of children and their families. We are really proud to be a part of the Torch Run and to give back to the community in this way.”

