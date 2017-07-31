CompleteView Video Client

The Video Client is the primary interface for live video viewing and security investigations. Users can view video from IP or analog cameras, receive visual event alerts, identify camera locations on interactive multi-level site maps and more. Investigation features allow evidence to be identified and collected easily with capabilities such as Smart Search, Thumbnail search and multi camera playback. The Video Client benefits from CompleteView’s Dynamic Resolution Scaling for fast video call up, high frame rates and low bandwidth and client CPU resource consumption.