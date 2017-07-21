Open Options, Mercury Security, Allegion to Host Security Roadshow

Open Options, a provider of open platform access control solutions, in conjunction with Mercury Security and Allegion, will be hosting a regional roadshow in Dallas on Thursday, August 10.

A variety of content will be addressed throughout the event, including a look at new products and upcoming integrations from the companies. After vendor presentations, attendees can experience the latest technology with hands-on product demonstrations, and take advantage of networking opportunities with industry professionals.

“Security products and technologies are consistently evolving,” said Jonathan Berman, president and general manager of Open Options. “We want the security community to see that Open Options and our technology partners are industry leaders who provide comprehensive and innovative solutions, and this roadshow gives us the opportunity to do so in a unique environment.”

The event will be held from 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Peticolas Brewing Company in downtown Dallas. A BBQ lunch and drinks will be served. For more information and free registration, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/security-roadshow-tickets-36003400139.

