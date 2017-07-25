Parks Associates: Almost 50% of Smart Home Devices Are Self-Installed
Parks Associates announced research at ESX (the Electronic Security Expo) showing wireless home security sales are increasing, as almost one-half of home security owners in the U.S. have a home security system that connects wirelessly to sensors. The market research firm’s leading security analysts discussed the findings during two sessions at ESX in Fort Worth.
“The emergence of ‘monitor-it-yourself’ and hybrid professional monitoring options for self-installed devices is a key trend for the smart home in 2016,” said Brad Russell, research analyst, Parks Associates. “Almost 50 percent of smart home devices currently in U.S. broadband households are self-installed, by the owner or by the owner’s friends or family members. These advanced monitoring solutions present an avenue for security companies, service providers, and users to generate more value from these self-installed devices.”
Findings from Parks Associates’ research Security Dealer Survey: Emerging Trends in Security Systems Sales and Services and Delivering Peace of Mind: Connected Home Devices & Sensors include the following:
- 80 percent of U.S. security dealers currently install smart home devices as part of their services;
- about 25 percent of security replacements or upgrades include at least one smart home device, such as smart thermostats, networked video cameras, or smart lighting devices;
- nearly three-fourths of security dealers offer interactivity with devices through smartphones, tablets and computers;
- dealer revenues for smart home services are around $14 per month;
- 44 percent of networked security camera owners access or control their device remotely on a daily or almost daily basis; and
- among U.S. broadband households with professional security monitoring, 32 percent also own a networked security camera.
