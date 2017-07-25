Parks Associates: Almost 50% of Smart Home Devices Are Self-Installed

Parks Associates announced research at ESX (the Electronic Security Expo) showing wireless home security sales are increasing, as almost one-half of home security owners in the U.S. have a home security system that connects wirelessly to sensors. The market research firm’s leading security analysts discussed the findings during two sessions at ESX in Fort Worth.

“The emergence of ‘monitor-it-yourself’ and hybrid professional monitoring options for self-installed devices is a key trend for the smart home in 2016,” said Brad Russell, research analyst, Parks Associates. “Almost 50 percent of smart home devices currently in U.S. broadband households are self-installed, by the owner or by the owner’s friends or family members. These advanced monitoring solutions present an avenue for security companies, service providers, and users to generate more value from these self-installed devices.”

Findings from Parks Associates’ research Security Dealer Survey: Emerging Trends in Security Systems Sales and Services and Delivering Peace of Mind: Connected Home Devices & Sensors include the following: