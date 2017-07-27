COPS Monitoring Announces ‘Grow Your Business’ Series of Workshops

COPS Monitoring, a Lydia Security Monitoring brand and provider of professional alarm services, announced its Grow Your Business roadshow. The no-cost seminars are designed to help alarm-installing companies learn how to manage attrition, optimize their teams to meet sales goals, and provide additional exclusive benefits that can help alarm-installing companies grow their business, the company described.

“With the competition steadily growing in the alarm industry, it is more important than ever for dealers to have the tools and support they need. Our Grow Your Business workshops are part of the Lydia Security brands’ innovative strategy to help alarm dealers succeed in every aspect of their business,” said Jim McMullen, president and COO of COPS Monitoring. “We’ve had such an overwhelming response that we’re taking the GYB seminars on the road to reach dealers in other parts of the country. Dealers walk away with practical information and valuable benefits that can immediately be put into use to create competitive advantages that can make a significant impact on their bottom line.”

GYB seminars are conducted by former alarm dealer Ron Bowden who shares the secrets that helped him create 300,000 accounts within a 10-year period. With more than 35 years of industry experience growing alarm companies, Bowden is an integral part of the Lydia Security team at UCC and dedicates his talents to helping independent alarm dealers reach new heights. “We’ve received a lot of positive reaction from our GYB seminars,” said Ron Bowden, director of dealer development. “Dealers tend to leave the seminars energized with new ideas and with the confidence required to tackle challenges with prospecting, sales, sales compensation, customer referrals and managing attrition.”

In addition to expert guidance, the GYB seminars will teach dealers how they can increase sales with lead generation programs and other professional marketing services from My Studio [Pros], the industry’s first national agency dedicated to helping dealers of all sizes successfully grow their business in today’s fast-changing security and smart home automation market, COPS described. “Essentially, dealers now have the opportunity to have their own marketing department,” continued McMullen. “My Studio [Pros] offers our dealers access to world-class strategic planning and marketing services at an affordable price that would not otherwise be within their reach.”

To round the day off, dealers will also get hands-on experience with the latest in security and smart home automation that will give them the capabilities they need to capitalize on the products and services that are in high demand.

GYB seminars are currently scheduled for Denver (Aug. 8); Boca Raton, Fla. (Aug. 16); Salt Lake City (Sept. 6); and Williamstown, N.J. (Oct. 11), with more dates to follow. To register, visit copsmonitoring.com/GYB.

