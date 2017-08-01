IP-Enabled Access Control Devices to See Greatest Growth
A study by IHS Markit found that access control device shipments are expected to grow over the next five years, with IP-enabled controllers leading the way with double-digit growth each year. Edge devices are expected to be the next largest growth category, going from 5.1 percent in 2016 to nearly 9 percent in 2021. Keypad growth, which will continue, will taper slightly, while serial controllers are expected to stay just even at no growth in 2018 and then begin falling slightly each consecutive year. These findings provide further evidence of the industry’s continued transition to IP, according to the study.
