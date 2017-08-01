NVRs Certified With Bosch VMS

Promise Technology, a developer of open storage platforms for video surveillance, announced that its Vess A-Series Network Video Recorders (NVRs) are certified for use with Bosch Video Management System software (BVMS). Certifying Vess A-Series NVRs with the BVMS strengthens the companies’ partnership and offers customers an optimized solution that has been tested to deliver the highest levels of performance and reliability. Extensive documentation of the testing results is available and ensures that customers can fully leverage the performance offered by the integrated Vess A-Series and the BVMS solution while also reducing deployment and management costs by having the VMS and surveillance storage on a single device.

The BVMS is a unique enterprise IP video security solution that offers seamless management of digital video, audio and data across any IP network. It provides the best VMS to go with Bosch video devices and integrates seamlessly with Promise’s servers and storage solutions for video surveillance, Promise Technology described. Vess A-Series NVRs are purpose-built for video surveillance and include a suite of features unique to Promise called SmartBoost Technologies, which optimize system performance. The Bosch and Promise solution is resilient, affordable and scalable for systems of any size.

“The last few years have seen the ecosystem surrounding BVMS become very robust,” noted Mario Verhaeg, product manager for Bosch Security Systems. “BVMS integrates with third-party cameras, storage devices and software applications to provide end-to-end solutions. We look forward to the collaboration between Promise and Bosch, as it will ensure that customers can benefit from the many advantages provided by our combined solution.”

