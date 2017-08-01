Cameras Compatible With Security Platform

Hanwha Techwin America announced that its flagship camera line, Wisenet X, is now certified with Genetec Security Center 5.6 SR1 utilizing H.265 and WiseStream technology. H.265, also known as HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding), is a codec that was used only in the broadcast industry, but the demand for higher megapixel cameras and resolution was the driving force that introduced this technology into security surveillance. With the certification of Hanwha’s megapixel cameras supported by the Genetec Security Center Platform, integrators can provide even higher levels of performance, efficiency, and added value.

Hanwha’s compression technology, WiseStream, enhances video streams by lowering bandwidth on high resolution cameras while maintaining image quality. Configuration of this technology is accessible via the Security Center Config Tool. WiseStream uses predictive bitrate control technology that efficiently knows when to decrease bitrates based on motion in the field of view. This compression technology can be combined with H.265 and even H.264 to provide more days of recording retention while decreasing network traffic, resulting in up to 75 percent of bandwidth savings.

“H.265 is an industry-leading codec that was developed for lower bandwidth video streaming while maintaining image quality,” said Ray Cooke, vice president of business development, Hanwha Techwin America. “This Genetec integration was driven by our customers’ increasing demand for high-resolution imaging formats including 4K Ultra HD. This technology far surpasses H.264 compression for generating the highest-quality images while reducing network and storage requirements.”

The Wisenet X series offers a variety of other industry-leading technology, including the 150dB WDR performance, which provides clear images in extremely bright and difficult light conditions. A convenient USB port is also available for easy set-up and installation. Other notable key features include license-free audio and video analytics, dual SD card slot for increased on-board storage, and image stabilization using a gyro sensor.

