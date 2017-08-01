IQ Panel 2 Receives Zwave Plus Certification

Qolsys Inc. announced that its IQ Panel 2 achieved Z-Wave Plus certification, FCC/IC, and UL listings. The IQ Panel 2 is the industry’s most technically advanced home security and smarthome platform with interactive services powered by Alarm.com, Qolsys described. Certification ensures full compliance with all federal, national and local standards and codes in both the U.S. and Canada.

“We’re proud to include the most up-to-date Z-Wave technology in our new product. The IQ Panel 2 is the most advanced and user-friendly security and home control platform in the industry,” said Mike Hackett, senior vice president of sales and marketing.

“We’re excited to see Qolsys, a leader in the smart home security space, include the latest Z-Wave technology in their new panel,” said Mitchell Klein, executive director of the Z-Wave Alliance.

Every IQ Panel 2 includes the Z-Wave radio with the Z-Wave 500 Series chip, the S-Line RF radio supporting proprietary encrypted sensors and the Qualcomm Snapdragon SOC (System on a Chip) with LTE, Wi-Fi, Android and built-in Access Point.

