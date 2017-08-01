Albuquerque Announces Security Camera Mapping Network

The city of Albuquerque, N.M., announced it would be launching a program that would network existing security cameras at homes and businesses in an initiative called SCAN, or Security Camera Analytical Network, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Participation would be voluntary, and officials say the system is designed to cut down on the time investigators spend whether security cameras are in the area of a crime and if so, who they should contact about obtaining surveillance footage of the crime — if the images have not yet been deleted or recorded over.

SCAN will be available to local police as well as Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and the New Mexico State Police, the article reported.

Albuquerque Police Chief Gorden Eden said SCAN is not a monitoring program, but rather is an investigative tool for the city’s detectives and criminal agents.

