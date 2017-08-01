Access Control & IdentificationColumnsDigital Shuffle

Camden Unveils New Website Order Tracking System

August 1, 2017
Meg Psiharis
Camden Door Controls announced its new website Order Tracking System. The new tracking system enables Camden customers to simply enter their purchase order number on the Camden website and instantly view a detailed “cradle to grave” summary of their order status, including the progress of their order through Camden’s internal order processes and on the shipper (courier) tracking website. Camden made the system as easy to use as possible. Visitors to the site do not have to login/register to access the basic features of the new tracking system. Order status reporting is color coded, with simple text and the scheduled delivery date information clearly shown.

Visit www.camdencontrols.com for more information.

