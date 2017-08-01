ColumnsDigital ShuffleIntrusion Alarm

Matson Alarm Previews DMP Geofencing

August 1, 2017
Meg Psiharis
If you’re interested in new geofencing features, you needn’t go further than Matson Alarm’s YouTube page to get a glimpse of DMP’s geofencing in action. The 25-second video takes viewers from beginning to end in the set-up process where the operator can choose the radius for the perimeter, which devices can access it, entrance areas, exit areas, and alerts. The Matson Alarm app is part of their Residential Solutions package.

Visit www.matsonalarm.com for more information.

