Altronix Launches Mobile-Friendly Website
Altronix recently unveiled its new website, featuring: a user-friendly design with intuitive interface; refined product search by brand, category or product index; a featured products section that highlights the latest technology offering; the NetWay Spectrum Range Calculator to assist in project designs utilizing fiber infrastructure; an Altronix A&E portal that lets authorized users access key product information; and a Trove System Design Tool that allows users to easily combine access controllers from the industry’s leading manufacturers with Altronix power and accessories.
Visit www.altronix.com for more information.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.