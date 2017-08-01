ColumnsDigital ShuffleProduct Manufacturing/Distribution

Altronix Launches Mobile-Friendly Website

August 1, 2017
Meg Psiharis
Altronix recently unveiled its new website, featuring: a user-friendly design with intuitive interface; refined product search by brand, category or product index; a featured products section that highlights the latest technology offering; the NetWay Spectrum Range Calculator to assist in project designs utilizing fiber infrastructure; an Altronix A&E portal that lets authorized users access key product information; and a Trove System Design Tool that allows users to easily combine access controllers from the industry’s leading manufacturers with Altronix power and accessories.

Visit www.altronix.com for more information.

