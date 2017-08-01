See You on the Road

The fall show and conference season is right around the corner. Beginning next month, a mixture of events that range from custom residential, to professional security management, to the business of security await your arrival in cities of San Diego, Dallas, and New York, respectively. Each event offers an abundance of knowledge to industry professionals in more ways than one.

SDM staff will attend all three of these big events: CEDIA 2017, ASIS International 63rd Annual Seminar and Exhibits (ASIS 2017), and Securing New Ground — and we welcome the opportunity to meet with you on site and discuss your content needs. See the editorial contact information at the end of this column.

First, CEDIA 2017 will take place from September 5–9 in San Diego. This show is dedicated 100 percent to residential technology. Expected are more than 18,000 home technology professionals and more than 500 exhibitors, giving you concentrated access to the new products, breakthrough innovations and targeted training. In fact, CEDIA calls it “Exponential Learning” and the show will offer more than 150 training classes during this one week alone.

If that weren’t enough reason to attend CEDIA 2017, Dave Evans, co-founder and CTO of Stringify and former chief futurist at CISCO (where he coined the term “The Internet of Everything”) will deliver the CEDIA 2017 opening keynote on September 6 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Evans’ keynote “The Internet of Intelligent Things (IoIT)” will hone in on the next phase of IoT, which will be about adding intelligence to connected things and how these advances will open up vast new opportunities for technology integrators.

Registration for CEDIA 2017 is at cedia.net/show.

Taking place in the latter part of September is the ASIS International 63rd Annual Seminar and Exhibits (ASIS 2017). ASIS International, an association for security management professionals, is scheduled from September 25–28 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

Former President George W. Bush will address attendees at this year’s event. The four-day event, which is expected to draw 22,000 security professionals from across the globe, also will feature keynotes from Scott Klososky, technology visionary and founder of Future Point of View, and Richard DesLauriers and Ed Davis, lead investigators into the Boston Marathon bombing.

President Bush will open the conference on Monday, September 25. The 43rd President of the U.S. will share insights on his eight years in the White House, his experiences with world leaders, the nature of public leadership and decision making, and his perspective on current domestic and international issues. This session is sponsored by Altronix.

ASIS Int’l just announced that entrepreneur, technology visionary, and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban will deliver a keynote address at the event’s September 25 luncheon. Cuban will share his approach to the myriad challenges inherent in securing his physical, data, and information assets, as well as his perspective on the disruptive potential of AI and machine learning, data privacy and the proliferation of connected devices, and the effect of the current economic and political climate on the security community.

The ASIS 2017 conference program includes breakout sessions, case studies, lectures, panel discussions, demonstrations and simulations. The exhibit floor will also set the stage for some exciting changes and new features this year. These innovations include more than two dozen 25-minute impact learning sessions hosted in two theaters, the organization described.

For more information, visit www.securityexpo.org.

Hosted by the Security Industry Association, Securing New Ground 2017 will take place October 26–27 at the Edison Ballroom in New York.

Executives in the security industry turn to Securing New Ground (SNG) for cutting-edge ideas, fresh opportunities and new connections.

The full agenda and keynote speaker will be announced soon. In the meantime, you can check the developing agenda at www.securityindustry.org.

