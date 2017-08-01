It’s Time to Rethink INTERCOMS

Having all the most sophisticated security technology inside a building is important; but a more ideal situation is controlling who enters, and thereby eliminating threats before they even get on premises. One of the most effective tools for doing that is a good intercom system that allows operators, either on location or in a central station, to truly interact with visitors trying to gain access by seeing and speaking with them.

A good intercom provides users with all the information they need to make informed decisions about which visitors to allow inside a facility, says Bruce Czerwinski, U.S. general sales manager, Aiphone Corp., Redmond, Wash. “The units provide two-way voice and video, allowing users to take control of their entries and maintain a higher level of security. These systems also work well protecting critical indoor entries.”