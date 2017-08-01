Excellence Award Winners Share Prolific Industry Experience

This year’s Excellence Awards have a slightly different name as the newly branded TMA Monitoring Center Excellence Awards (formerly the CSAA Central Station Excellence Awards), but the awards — now in their 12th year — still retain the same purpose of promoting the inherent value of professional monitoring services and honoring those who have made significant contributions to the industry.
The 2017 Excellence Awards, hosted by The Monitoring Association (TMA) and co-sponsored by SDM, recognize exceptional personnel and central stations in the industry (both TMA members and non-members) that are certified by any approved Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL), such as UL, FM Global and Intertek/ETL.