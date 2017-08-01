Industry Innovations

Multi-Device Integration Solutions

Multi-Device Integration Solutions
August 1, 2017
Chase custom designed kiosks house and protect a variety of products, such as proximity readers, CCTV cameras, intercoms, wheelchair access buttons, biometric readers, ID scanners, telephones, and other electronic devices. Products are constructed of quality cold-roll or stainless steel and come in different sizes, styles, and finishes. Chase works closely with customers to develop solutions for even the most complex of applications. Their kiosks are custom designed and manufactured to include preps at no cost to the customer.

