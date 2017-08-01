Security Systems Increase Employee Safety & Productivity

Industry Innovations

Digi Security Systems developed a new line of integrated electronic surveillance systems specifically designed for the special needs of today’s manufacturing facilities. With features like high-definition megapixel cameras, integrated electronic access control, and perimeter intrusion detection with real-time central station monitoring, the new systems meet the unique security demands of a manufacturing environment. The new line of systems also includes VoIP phones and sophisticated mass notification capabilities. Using high-definition video analytics, Digi Security Systems provides real-time preventative protection to monitor and secure an entire manufacturing facility.

