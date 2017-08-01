Paxton Access Adds HID Technology To Its Reader Range
Paxton Access announced that following market feedback, it has added Genuine HID Technology to the majority of its access control reader range. In addition, for extra convenience, dealers can now purchase nine of Paxton’s most popular readers with pre-activated HID Global licenses included. These readers are ready to use right out of the box, with no extra cost and no additional license required. Genuine HID Technology is one of the most popular credential formats; this update to the company’s reader range helps support the ease of system migration when updating to a new Paxton access control solution. This also provides a cost benefit as users can retain their existing credentials.
Paxton | www.paxton-access.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.