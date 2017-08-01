License Plate Recognition Unit Is Designed To Be Mounted On A Scooter Or Motorbike
Genetec unveiled Genetec AutoVu Motoscan. Designed to help increase parking enforcement efficiency in the traditionally narrow streets of European cities, Motoscan is a lightweight, low-power, yet fully featured license plate recognition unit that is designed to be easily mounted on a smaller vehicle such as a scooter or small motorbike. Equipped with specialized ANPR cameras mounted on the scooter, the AutoVu Motoscan system automatically scans license plates and sends back the information to the parking authorities’ back-end system which will identify parking violations and issue tickets, as required. The Motoscan unit is compact, measuring just 19.7 in. wide by 15.2 in. deep by 12 in. high. The main unit is designed to meet the demanding automotive environment, making it able to withstand a broad range of harsh vibrations, weather and road conditions. This single, powerful ANPR solution automatically captures and reads thousands of license plates per shift. The unit is also equipped with ruggedized built-in wireless technology to ensure real time communication with third-party parking management companies.
Genetec | www.genetec.com
