Motorized Eyeball Camera Features Innovative Design
UNV IPC363X series is a newly released model of motorized eyeball camera. The patented industrial design considers both the appearance and the usability, and finds the fine balance between them. It’s designed for both indoor and outdoor application and can be widely used in many applications, such as retail, school, enterprise, building, gas station, and more. IPC363X series includes two models, with 2MP and 4MP resolution; both have built-in Hisilicon H.265 DSP. Uniview patented ISP technology helps to reach high image quality but with less bitrate. IPC363X series applies an all metal body for application. The eyeball camera uses IR anti-reflection glass. It is embedded with H.265, U-Code and multiple smart functions. U-code is an enhanced encoding technology released by Uniview; it can reduce up to 95 percent bandwidth while no details are missing. Smart functions in IPC363X series are face detection, intrusion, crossing line, people counting, audio exception detection, defocus detection, and scene change detection.
Uniview | www.uniview.com
