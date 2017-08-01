REX Detector Includes Door Contact, Card Reader & Switch Inputs, 2 Relay Outputs, More
Camden Door Controls introduced the CM-RQE70 - PIR Request-to-Exit detector. It is the first completely new REX detector to be introduced to the security market in more than 15 years and offers a completely new design that improves PIR REX detector performance. This full-featured REX detector includes door contact, card reader and switch inputs, two relay outputs, sounder and tamper alarm — and factory-default operating modes that are selectable by the press of a button on the circuit board. Elegantly designed, Camden fashioned the CM-RQE70 to be smaller, so it can be installed in more places, most practically, onto door frames. To accommodate customized detector settings, on-board push buttons can also be used to fully customize the operating modes. Detector mounting and wiring is quick and easy with a plug-in wiring harness.
