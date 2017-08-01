Surge Protection Products Designed For Addressable & Conventional Alarm Systems
DITEK’s portfolio of Total Surge Solution (TSS) products is designed for complete addressable fire panel protection for AC, signaling and notification circuits. The TSS lineup is compatible with all major alarm systems. Included in the lineup are nine system-specific models including 120V AC models with dry contacts so the device can be remotely monitored versus simply visually monitoring an LED. DTK-TSS1 is perfect for addressable alarm systems. It protects 120VAC system power and up to 10 pairs of low-voltage SLC, IDC/PIV and NAC circuits. Designed for conventional alarm systems, the DTK-TSS2 protects 120V system power and up to four pairs of SLC, IDC, or NAC circuits. It has a NEMA 4X enclosure and comes with AC protection that includes dry contacts for remote notification of surge protection status. The DTK TSS3 is ideal for protecting two- to four-pair building-to-building notification and communication runs. The 120SRD protects 120V system power and includes dry contacts for remote notification of surge protection status. The DTK-120SRD can be installed in a NEMA 4X enclosure (DTK-TSS4D) for harsh environments. The DTK-TSS6 protects 120V system power, and up to eight pairs of low-voltage SLC, IDC/PIV and NAC circuits. DITEK’s 2MHLP series and 2MHTP field-replaceable surge protection modules protect two circuit pairs each, from 5V to 130V. Applications include current loops, NAC, SLC and IDC/PIV loops, dialers and alarm panels.
DITEK | www.diteksurgeprotection.com
