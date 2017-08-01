Advanced Aspirating Smoke Detector Offers Better Accuracy
Honeywell’s next-generation Xtralis VESDA-E VEP aspirating smoke detector system yields 1.5 times greater sensitivity and offers six times better dust rejection than the previous generation of products, significantly reducing the potential for nuisance alarms and reducing related customer costs. It also features built-in Wi-Fi for remote detector access from smart devices to review and monitor status in real time. Aspirating smoke detectors are able to sense smoke before fires are visible to the naked eye. But beyond sensing smoke, the new VESDA-E VEP system has the unique capability of characterizing particles, providing analytics for targeted detection, and a more efficient and effective response. The product features easy set-up and virtually stress-free out-of-the-box installation, an intuitive 3.5-in. LCD touch screen display, and access to wireless remote review with the iVESDA app.
Honeywell | www.honeywell.com
