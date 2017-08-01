Standalone Surveillance Solutions Are Easy To Set Up
TRENDnet launched a new line of standalone DVR surveillance kits. The kits are a simple DIY surveillance solution for homes and businesses, offering a comprehensive video, storage, and management package, with remote video access capabilities. TRENDnet introduced the new product category with two new kits: the 8-channel HD CCTV DVR surveillance kit, model TV-DVR208K, and the 4-channel HD CCTV DVR surveillance kit, model TV-DVR104K. The included 1080p full HD IR analog cameras bolster a 66-ft. night vision range and an IP66 outdoor weatherproof rating. Each kit also includes a pre-installed 1TB HDD, with the ability to upgrade to increase storage capacity. TRENDnet DVRs auto-recognize TRENDnet CCTV cameras for a simple plug-and-play installation.
TRENDnet | www.TRENDnet.com
