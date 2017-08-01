New Cloud Video Offering
ipDatatel debuted a new cloud video offering, SecureSmart Cloud. SecureSmart Cloud is an easy-to-use, affordable cloud video solution designed with dealers in mind, with applications for both businesses and homeowners. SecureSmart Cloud works with the largest number of the leading IP cameras, such as Axis, Foscam, Hikvision, Samsung and Vivotek, enabling dealers to select the camera that best fits their customer’s needs. SecureSmart Cloud offers a multitude of popular features, along with a simple setup process, and several different pricing plans from which to choose, as well as a great way to increase RMR.
ipDatatel | www.ipdatatel.com
