Wireless HDMI Extenders Transmit Signals Up To 656 Ft.
Tripp Lite introduced two new wireless HDMI extender kits that extend audio/video signals up to 164 ft. or 656 ft. with no sacrifice to top performance of picture or sound. The only cables needed are from the HDMI source to the transmitter and from the receiver to the HDMI display. The kits allow users to extend signals in an environment where drilling through walls for cabling is impossible, impractical or undesirable. Model B126-1A1-WHD1 extends signals up to 165 ft. from the source, while model B126-1A1-WHD2 extends signals up to 650 ft. These wireless extender kits eliminate more than just the hassles of running cabling. The costs of cabling infrastructure and the labor to install it also are eliminated. Cable clutter is reduced, with the result a more streamlined, cleaner-looking installation.
Tripp Lite | www.tripplite.com
