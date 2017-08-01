Speaker Line Is Made In The U.S.
Select Series is a high-end line of TruAudio speakers, designed and envisioned for the genuine music and movie enthusiast. Designed, engineered and built in the U.S., Select Series brings quality sound to life in the form of in-room speakers. The in-room S63 speaker boasts a triple array of 1-in. tweeters, two 6.5-in. extreme high excursion mid-bass drivers, patented MMAG Motor Technology licensed from STEP Technologies, and a bi-wire crossover. The W12 subwoofer includes ICE power, axially aligned opposing 12-in. drivers creating total force cancellation allowing for maximized output, multi-radius rubber sound for extended 3-in. peak-to-peak cone travel, and comes with a 700-watt power output.
TruAudio | www.truaudio.com
