Fiber Optic Sensor Ideal For Protecting Long Perimeters & Borders
Senstar announced FiberPatrol for buried perimeter detection applications. Using a buried fiber optic cable and a centrally located sensor unit, FiberPatrol provides covert detection of intruders, vehicles, and tunneling for up to 45 miles per processor. FiberPatrol detects and locates a wide range of above- and below-ground threats associated with long perimeters including borders. FiberPatrol pinpoints intrusion attempts to within ±33 ft. accuracy. It requires no powered or conductive items in the field, making the sensor completely immune to EMI and lightning, and intrinsically safe in the presence of explosive atmospheres. The system’s resilient design allows detection to continue right up to the point of a cut in the sensor cable.
Senstar | www.senstar.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.