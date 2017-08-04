CEDIA Takes Networking Workshops on the Road

CEDIA has announced that a series of hands-on networking workshops will be hosted at the Manhattan-based Institute of Audio Research. Two of the workshops will cover introductory networking topics and one will cover advanced concepts.

“Knowing how to properly configure and secure a home network is one of the most valuable and important skills sets an integrator can have in this age of ever-expanding connected devices. Our networking courses regularly sell out, so when the opportunity came to take this training on the road, we knew we had to do it,” said Dave Pedigo, CEDIA vice president of emerging technologies.

The Principles of Networking Workshop introduces participants to networking fundamentals such as IP addressing, wireless network planning and implementation, antennas, network performance and wireless security. This two-day workshop will be offered September 22-23, 2017.

CEDIA will offer the Advanced Networking Concepts Workshop October 27-28, 2017. Participants can look forward to eight in-depth, hands-on lab exercises that will test their skills in setting up virtual local area networks (VLANs) and virtual private networks (VPNs).

Registration for each of the workshops is open; cost to participate is $750 for CEDIA members and $950 for non-members. Early-bird savings are available. Additional information, including how to register for the networking workshops can be found at www.cedia.net/NYC.

