ADS Security Acquires ERMC Security Solutions

ADS Security, a regional electronic security and automation company headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., and ranked No. 20 on the SDM 100, has acquired the accounts of ERMC Security Solutions in Chattanooga, Tenn. This purchase makes the Chattanooga branch the third largest out of ADS Security’s 22 branches.

“We are so excited to have the opportunity to continue the tradition of outstanding service that ERMC Security Solutions has built,” said John Cerasuolo, ADS president and CEO. “Our formula for success is outstanding employees plus a loyal customer base, and that is exactly what we are getting from ERMC Security Solutions.

This is the second acquisition for ADS in 2017. ADS purchased Falcon Fire Systems in Charleston, S.C., in January. This follows a record-setting acquisition year for ADS in 2016, during which ADS added 8,000 accounts across six purchases and opened two new locations in Dothan, Ala., and Sanford, N.C.

ERMC Security Solutions customers will have access to the ADS advanced suite of residential and commercial services. ADS offers a mobile app and online Web portal, smarthome technologies, video surveillance and access control solutions. Additionally, ADS has a Five Diamond2 monitoring center located in Nashville, Tenn., where customers can call and speak to a live person, 24/7/365, the company described.

The customers will be serviced out of the ADS Chattanooga office, located at 5819 Winding Lane, Suite B, Hixson, TN 37343. A number of staff members from the ERMC Security Solutions team will be joining ADS Security.

