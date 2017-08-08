ASIS 2017 Announces Law Enforcement and Military Appreciation Day

ASIS International, the world's largest association for security management professionals, reaffirmed its commitment to the individuals who make our communities and world a safer place with the announcement of the Law Enforcement and Military Appreciation Day, taking place on Wednesday, September 27 during the 63rd ASIS International Annual Seminar and Exhibits (ASIS 2017) in Dallas, TX. This program will focus on preparing law enforcement, military personnel and first responders for dealing with some of the most pressing challenges today, including sessions focused on active shooters, radical extremist attacks, workplace violence, investigations, surveillance and more.

As a thank you for their service, all active-duty law enforcement, military and first responders get FREE all-access admission to everything taking place at ASIS 2017 on Wednesday, including all sessions offered that day—in the classrooms and on the show floor. Headlining the day is the Wednesday keynote session, “Global Responses to Global Threats,” moderated by Bonnie Michelman, CPP, executive director of police, security and outside services at Massachusetts General Hospital.

This panel will allow attendees to hear firsthand from the Boston Marathon bombing investigative leads, retired FBI Special Agent Richard DesLauriers and Former Boston Police Department Commissioner Ed Davis, about the hunt for the Tsarnaev brothers and the true meaning of #BostonStrong. Plus, City of London Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Barnard will provide perspectives on the recent bombing in Manchester.

“Law enforcement personnel are at the front lines in the daily battle to keep us safe, yet the diverse and evolving nature of today’s threats can still be overwhelming for even the most experienced professional,” said James T. Roberts, Jr., president of Starboard Focus Continuity Planners and chair of the ASIS International Law Enforcement Liaison Council. “ASIS 2017 will offer members of law enforcement unparalleled education, accreditation, networking, and career development opportunities, equipping them with the tools they need to effectively handle any scenario, no matter how complex.”

“The brave men and women serving their nations’ militaries know all too well the value of comprehensive and rigorous security planning and execution,” said Colonel Michael J Allshouse, USAF (Ret), CPP and co-chair of ASIS International’s Military Liaison Council. “ASIS 2017 can help build upon the existing expertise of these service members and offer accessible avenues for sharing information, enhancing security competency, and advancing their careers.”

In addition to educational opportunities, law enforcement, military and first responders have access to the exhibit floor, featuring thousands of security products and services, as well as the Career Center and headshot lounge, Impact Learning Theaters, the International Trade Center and countless networking opportunities with cyber and physical security experts from around the globe. This includes access to both the OSPAs Luncheon and the President's Reception at AT&T Stadium.

Visit bit.ly/2vj2Mpu for more information and to register.